St. Clare of Assissi Parish in Canyon Country is hosting its 44th Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays. Lenten Fish Fry dinners are served from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the final dinner on April 8.

Volunteers from left, Stephanie Smith, Diane Kurry and Lori Speers prepare fish dinners for attendees at St. Clare’s Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 030422. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees eat their fish dinners in the dinning room during St. Clare’s Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare’s Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 030422. Dan Watson/The Signal