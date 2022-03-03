Recovery Room relocated

By Sarah Sikandar

Signal Staff Writer

The Rev. James Cliffe of Eden Ministries started Recovery Room 22 years ago when he saw the immediate need for a place where people with troubled relationships with the law, drugs and alcohol could come to find a way forward.

Recovery Room now has a new location, but with the old spirit of commitment to help people pick up the pieces and start afresh. More than a rehab center, Recovery Room is a safe space for people who are struggling to be motivated to come back to society as productive members.

Cliffe has continued with the program during COVID-19, though with online classes. However, he believes, nothing can replace the physical touch, for a person feeling isolated during a difficult time.

With the new location now open at 18916 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, in-person meetings have resumed as of Feb. 20. The place remains a local haven for many who struggle to find support under one roof ranging from counseling to legal assistance.

Cliffe, in an article in the book, “Brokenness Is Not a Life Sentence,” by his wife Carole Cliffe, said that, for the first time in his life, he feels he has a rewarding job. “I assist men with their spiritual needs as well as their physical needs for providing housing, and obtaining legal advice, jobs and college opportunities.”

A wide range of age groups participate in the services offered by Eden Ministries, including families of those affected by drug abuse. With a new building, and a fresh look, more community members are expected to take advantage of the services provided.

“This room has been a womb for me, it’s safe warm and full of growth. The feeling we have for this room will continue with the other (new) room,” read a note from one of the members.