News release

The Saugus High School drumline is having a fundraiser at the Albertsons on Bouquet Canyon Road on Saturday for its winter line show.

It is the first time the drumline is doing a winter line show. Money raised will go toward new uniforms and props for the show.

The winter line percussion group will be performing for the bake sale fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Albertsons is located at 27631 Bouquet Canyon Road.