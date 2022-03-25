SCV Chamber of Commerce holds 99th Award Ceremony

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 99th Annual Awards and Installation Dinner last weekend at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, where they honored the recipients of the 2021 Business Choice Awards.

Multiple SCV business and community leaders gathered in person to commemorate the achievements of the local businesses and install the 2022 board of directors.

“We were so happy to be able to celebrate in person this year,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “Our business community has endured so much and shown why this is such a great community to live, work and play. We congratulate all of this year’s honorees for their well-deserved recognition.”

2021 Chairman of the Board, John Vance, right, presents Ivan Volschenk, left, and John Musella with an award for their service and dedication during the 99th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards & Installation event held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday March 18, 2022. Dan Watson/The Signal

The 2021 Business Choice Award recipients who were honored were: Six Flags Magic Mountain for Business of the Year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for Non-Profit of the Year, SCV Locations for Entrepreneurial Spirit and Coco Moms for Rising Star.

Along with the Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber also presented City Manager Ken Striplin as the winner for the Public Service Award and Vanessa Wilk as the recipient of the Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community award.

According to Volschenk, the Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community award, the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s newest award, is given to an individual who is “a community leader, an industry professional, a philanthropist, and a friend.”

“These qualities were what Cheri Fleming was known for and what the chamber looks for in an honoree,” Volschenk said. “Vanessa Wilk received a standing ovation.”

Vanessa Wilk, left, receivers the Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award from Santa Clarita City Councilmember Bill Miranda during the 99th Annual Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Awards & Installation event held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday March 18, 2022. Dan Watson/The Signal

Volschenk and his co-host of the night, John Musella, were also recipients of the chair award presented by the 2021 chair of the board, John Vance. Volschenk and Musella received the recognition due to their involvement in assisting frontline workers and supporting small businesses in the area.

The event was sold out with about 270 tickets sold and the first in-person ceremony since 2020, according to Volschenk.

State Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, Mayor Laurene Weste and City Council members Jason Gibbs, Marsha McLean, Bill Miranda and Cameron Smyth all participated in the event’s program by presenting the awards to the recipients.

“We also want to thank our sponsors and everyone for coming out and recognizing the chamber and our business community with this great celebration,” Volschenk said.