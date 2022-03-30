SCV Dodger Day returns May 14

News release

The long, difficult wait is finally over: Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.

The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to purchase tickets now for the 43rd City of Santa Clarita Dodger Day to see the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 14, at 7:10 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting SCVDodgerDay.com.

Dodger Day returns for the first time since 2019, offering Santa Clarita residents a chance to catch a ballgame with family and friends. It will also be the first Santa Clarita Dodger Day since the Boys in Blue won the World Series in 2020.

Ticket prices range from $30 each for Preferred Reserve MVP seats to $68 Loge Box MVP seats. A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita Valley residents during the game. Residents will be able to select their preferred section when purchasing tickets.

For more information, visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Ashley Gurrola at 661-255-4965.