SCV Senior Center resumes in-person activities

Seniors bore the brunt of pandemic restrictions in terms of precautionary isolation and absence of group meetings. As the state of California is easing safety protocols, and seniors feel confident in public spaces, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has announced the return of in-person classes and activities.

The SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, located on Golden Valley Road, is now officially open for a variety of activities and classes. All classes will still be offered via Zoom, to allow seniors to take advantage of either option.

These include a variety of fitness classes such as Flex & Flow Yoga, Zumba, Tai Chi, Sit N Fit, and Chair Pilates. Creative options are offered through watercolor and drawing classes, as well as creative writing. Other returning group activities include men’s and women’s billiards, archaeology and anthropology discussion group, pinochle and Wii bowling.

All classes and activities are free of cost. The center is still closed for in-person dining, but drive-thru meals and the Meals on Wheels program continue.

For more information, and to join, visit myscvcoa.org.