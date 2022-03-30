Sierra Hillbillies to host ‘We’re Lovin’ It’ club dance

News release

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will kick off a dance for recent Social Square Dance class graduates on Saturday. The caller will be Jeannie Alexander and the event starts at 2 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The donation is $10 per square dancer.

May 1 will find the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club enthusiastically dancing to old time rock ‘n’ roll tunes with caller Darren Galina. Jim Elder will be cuing rounds with the same theme in mind. The May 1 dance starts at 2 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. The donation is $10 per square dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination and masks are required. For information, call 661-262-9575 or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.