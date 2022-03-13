Stolen vehicle suspect detained in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies search a stolen pick up truck next to Harbor Freight in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday March 12, 2022. Dan Watson/The Signal
One person was detained at gunpoint after being found in a stolen vehicle in a Harbor Freight parking lot at Valencia Saturday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said. 

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. at the Harbor Freight in the Cinema Center off Valencia Boulevard when Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detected a brown, older model pickup truck that had been reported stolen, according to Sgt. Brandon Barclay of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was subsequently detained at gunpoint and taken into custody without incident,” Barclay said. 

According to Barclay, the suspect was compliant and no search has been advised at the time of the incident. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detain a stolen vehicle suspect next to Harbor Freight in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday March 12, 2022. Dan Watson/The Signal
Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a staff photographer and writer for the Signal. Before joining the Signal in November of 2021, he served as Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Sundial at Cal State Northridge in 2020 and Editor-in-Chief of The RoundUp News at Pierce College in 2019. He also graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism with an emphasis in photojournalism and documentary photography. You can contact him at [email protected] Twitter: @chris_t_torres Instagram:@chris.t.torres

