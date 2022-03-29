Suspect in custody for BMW theft at dealership, another gets away

One man was arrested Tuesday morning as part of an undercover operation surrounding at least two vehicle thefts in the last two days at Valencia BMW on Valencia Boulevard, according to law enforcement officials. One vehicle was reported stolen on Monday and another on Tuesday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies deputies investigate in the McDonals’s parking lot on McBean Parkway near Creekside Road after a report of a stolen black BMW SUV, behind, in Valencia on Tuesday, 032922. Dan Watson/The Signal

At about 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at the dealership.

“A male adult was seen seated inside the vehicle,” Arriaga said. “Deputies spotted the vehicle and went in pursuit of the vehicle. Due to high speeds, the pursuit was ultimately canceled. The suspect remains outstanding at this time.”

Then, at about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a man caught on camera who was believed to be responsible for previous vehicle thefts at the location, including the one on Monday. That led to the pursuit of the stolen car Tuesday, Arriaga said, and due to high speeds that pursuit was cancelled as well.

But one suspect in relation to the theft on Tuesday is in custody, Arriaga said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.