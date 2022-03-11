Suspects remain outstanding in attempted Newhall carjackings

Deputies say they are looking for two men they believe to be responsible for two separate attempted carjackings in Newhall late Wednesday evening.

The alleged crime stems from a report received by deputies at approximately 10:18 p.m. involving an attempted carjacking/robbery on the 24800 block of Newhall Avenue.

“During investigation, deputies learned a male white adult and male Hispanic adult approached the victim while he was seated in his truck at Newhall Park,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspects pointed a handgun at him and ordered the victim out of his truck and took his cellphone. However, the suspects were unable to start the suspect’s truck.”

The suspects are then believed, Arriaga said, to have approached a second victim in the same area and threatened her in a similar fashion as they had done the first. They were successful, according to Arriaga, in getting a second phone, but failed once again in stealing the reported victim’s vehicle.

“The victim was able to take her car keys and run away,” Arriaga said. “The suspects got into the victim’s car, however, were unable to start it. The suspects left the location in a brown Honda in an unknown direction.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org.