Tips After a Woodland Hills Car Accident

The U.S. Coast Guard said it best. Semper Paratus is their term. It means “always prepared.” As a motorist, you are the captain of your ship. You must be ready for the fallout and have a plan.

A car accident can happen at any time in Woodland Hills, CA. So you should always be ready when it does. If you have suffered a personal injury claim from an accident involving another vehicle, you may be entitled to claim compensation.

Although reckless driving, drunk driving, and distracted driving are all illegal car accidents under the California Vehicle Code, most personal injury cases involving a car crash are due to another driver’s negligence.

What Can You Claim As Losses?

You could claim loss of earnings, pain and suffering, medical treatment, personal injury, etc. The law does not distinguish between Los Angeles car accident victims on a scale of severity; all car accidents need to be treated equally under the law. But there are varying levels of physical, financial, and emotional loss that will always be treated differently, according to most car accident lawyers in Woodland Hills, CA.

Significance of Free Consultations

You won’t continually suffer a wrongful death or traumatic brain injuries in Southern California. But you will have property damage to your car, medical bills, and maybe even some lost wages or other injuries caused by other drivers.

This is why it’s so important to get a free consultation from a car accident attorney. Under personal injury law, failure to do so means screwing up your personal injury case and getting your driver’s license suspended.

Below, we have provided information from several personal injury lawyer websites that provide a free consultation over most Woodland Hills car accidents. Car accident lawyers generally don’t show up at the accident scene.

So it’s your job to gather evidence at the accident scene to give your personal injury lawyer during the initial free consultation to discuss forming an attorney-client relationship.

Recommendations to Follow

More than anything, a Los Angeles car accident victim needs to protect their legal rights and driver’s license. A Woodland Hills car accident can happen at any time, so better car accident attorney firms offer victims a free consultation 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Some Items to Consider

You may have been T-Boned by another driver talking on their cell phone. Although this is not a complete list, it means broken bones and even a permanent disability depending on the unique facts of your Canoga Park / Woodland Hills incident.

You may also experience non-economic damages like pain and suffering. If you are injured in a Woodland Hills car accident, it is important to do what you can to avoid the pain of being injured for longer than necessary.

1) Stabilize the Injured and Make the Accident Scene Safe

First, see what has happened and how serious the injuries are (stabilize any bodily injury and try and track down license plate number info about any hit and run driver who injured anyone, etc.)

2) Exchange Insurance Information and Identifying Info With Other Parties

It’s the law. You must exchange driver’s license information and proof of basic liability insurance. After a Woodland Hills, CA crash, most lawyers with a Woodland Hills office say it’s in your best interest to abide by the California Vehicle Code.

Whether involved in a car accident in San Bernardino or Los Angeles County, you must exchange info with the other driver or drivers in anticipation of a future personal injury legal matter.

3) Call And Make a Police Report

Depending on the jurisdiction, Santa Monica PD, California Highway Patrol, or even the Los Angeles County Sheriff will respond to hit-and-run accidents in the San Fernando Valley. Southern California police will respond when other drivers run a red light and cause wrongful death or serious injuries.

Police are Not Trained Attorneys

Keep in mind, these law enforcement officers are not lawyers, and they don’t understand personal injury law. Don’t mess up your case by making admissions and confessions about yours or other injuries suffered by others.

The Police Are Not Your Friend!

Don’t think the police are there to help you. They want to find someone to blame and avoid attending court in the future.

They are taskmasters, nothing more, nothing less. A law firm will take over from there and possibly demand the police correct mistakes and errors in the police report pinning the blame on you or other parties like your close family member.

Never Speak to the Insurance Company Without Personal Injury Attorney Help

In the case of severe injury caused by someone else’s negligence, it can be difficult for you to assess what has happened. However, you will need to talk to a lawyer in these situations as the insurance company may not share their information with you.

At times, you will be able to tell if the car accident was your fault, the fault of others, or the fault of someone driving without insurance. This will help you choose an experienced car accident attorney to get involved in your case.

4) Go to a Hospital

If you have a woodland hills car accident lawyer, you will need to go to a nearby emergency department. However, in some circumstances, this will be a rural emergency department. You may have to take a car or travel by public transport.

However, it would help if you did not try to drive. In the case of an emergency, you may have to leave your woodland hills car accident lawyer from an insurance company at the hospital.

Medical Report = Money

When you’re treated, ask the nurse to give you a copy of the medical report that you can provide to your personal injury attorney. However, suppose your insurance company doesn’t tell you about your woodland hills car accident lawyer. In that case, you may not be able to get a copy of the report from the emergency room about your injuries.

5) Ask For Someone Who Can Help You

Ask for help if you need it. You may feel overwhelmed, so it is good to ask someone else for help – be it your personal injury attorney or a person next to you. This is not a time for you to make decisions alone as an injured driver or passenger.

If you don’t have a woodland hills car accident lawyer from an insurance company with you, take someone who can help you to the hospital and ask them to write down their contact details for you.

6) Call Your Woodland Hills Car Accident Lawyer

When you and your woodland hills car accident lawyer talk about the accident, you can assess whether you need a lawyer to act for you. However, if you can’t evaluate the issues, you may be able to get an interim recovery until you find the right Woodland Hills car accident, lawyer. Find someone who is available after regular business hours.

An experienced Woodland Hills car accident lawyer can help you assess what needs to be done to claim compensation for you. Do this before you do anything else, as your woodland hills car accident lawyer will have more experience than you do.

Were you involved in a car accident with another driver and need legal representation in Woodland Hills, CA? After you receive medical attention and get stabilized from the initial impact, you will have many questions.

If it were a hit-and-run accident, you would need to understand terms like an uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist insurance.

Your most brilliant move is to contact a Los Angeles car accident attorney with convenient offices in or near Woodland Hills, CA. We included links in this article of sources we relied upon and suggested you do before retaining a law firm. Good luck with your car accident case!