Two T-Mobile stores hit within minutes of one another

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Two T-Mobile stores in the Santa Clarita Valley were stolen from within minutes of one another on Monday, according to law enforcement officials.  

The two thefts are believed to have been perpetrated by the same suspects who remain, as of Tuesday afternoon, outstanding. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the first theft was reported at a T-Mobile located on the 19200 block of Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country at approximately 6:50 p.m.  

“It was reported two male Black adults and one female Black adult were seen running out of a business with merchandise in hand,” said Arriaga. “The suspects left prior to deputy arrival in a black vehicle.” 

Then, at approximately 7 p.m., a second theft was reported at a T-mobile store on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch and, according to Arriaga, the suspects who hit the westside location matched the description as those from the eastside theft.  

“The suspects left prior to deputy arrival in a black vehicle, out of view,” said Arriaga. “The suspects from both incidents are believed to be the same suspects, also connected to thefts of T-Mobile stores outside the county.” 

“The investigation remains ongoing,” Arriaga added.  

