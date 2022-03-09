Woman charged on suspicion of murder, pleads not guilty

A 20-year-old Saugus woman entered a not guilty plea on Monday to two charges against her — including murder and DUI causing injury — in connection to a fatal crash last year in Acton.

Emily Dominguez is accused of one count of murder in connection to the death of Trevor Elliot Calhoun after she allegedly crashed her vehicle on Sierra Highway, north of Mountain Springs Road, on March 24.

Calhoun, a 19-year-old Canyon Country man, was said to have been sitting in the right front passenger seat of Dominguez’s car when he sustained fatal injuries during the crash.

In addition to the single allegation of murder, Dominguez was charged with driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury due to her car reportedly slamming into another vehicle, injuring that driver — a 57-year-old Palmdale resident.

She is scheduled to return on April 11 for a prelim setting. A prelim setting is a hearing date to schedule a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

The news of Dominguez’s arraignment and plea comes after she was picked up on a warrant on Friday on Newhall Ranch Road.

“She was initially arrested and booked when the incident occurred and had been released on bail, but had not been formally charged,” said Officer Monique Mischeaux, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office. “That occurred when the investigation concluded and the case was officially filed with the DA’s office, hence the arrest warrant.”

Investigators said at the time of the collision that Dominguez was driving her 1996 Toyota Corolla southbound on Sierra Highway at approximately 7:40 p.m. She is suspected of beginning to drift onto the dirt shoulder of the road and subsequently losing control.

“Vehicle (No. 1) traveled across the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane,” said the initial CHP report. “Vehicle (No. 2) collided with the passenger side of vehicle (No. 1).”

However, only Dominguez was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital by paramedics. The 59-year-old Palmdale resident driving the second vehicle had minor injuries and declined transport.

Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dominguez, who was 19 years old at the time of the collision, is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.