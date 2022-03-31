Zonta Club takes a stand against domestic violence

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley aims to spread awareness of murdered and missing indigenous women and its true meaning plus the awareness of all murdered and missing individuals.

At various local events, as part of the Red Dress Project, the club is displaying dresses and a sweater representing the eight murdered individuals here locally from 2015 to 2017.

“We constantly hear of another individual that was taken from us too soon,” the club said in a news release. “All violence must cease. Explaining the importance of this project will hopefully bring awareness that we must as a community work together to prevent this from continuing to happen.”

Thirty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence, the release said. Native American/Alaskan or Native Hawaiians make up 1% of our local population but 25% more have suffered than other races when it comes to violence against women. “We shall not rest until women’s rights are recognized as human rights,” the club’s statement said.

On Feb. 24, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta delivered an announcement that two new resources for law enforcement will be provided from their office regarding violence against women. Reducing violent crimes against women has become the top priority of the Department of Justice.

One, a new tool to help law enforcement agencies best respond to, investigate, and ultimately prevent domestic violence and intimate partner violence by delivering innovative and evolving training and technical assistance to grantees in a more efficient, effective manner. Also, a national resource center is being established, specifically designed to help areas prevent domestic violence homicides.

“By continuing the SCV Red Dress Project in spring, it allows the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring awareness so we may continue our mission, Zonta Says NO: Violence Against Women,” the statement said.

You can support the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by attending one of the dates this spring where they will be displaying the SCV Red Dress Project. With your donation, you may receive a “Zonta Says NO” bracelet or pin, or an SCV Red Dress button or grocery bag.

The Red Dress will be appearing at local libraries, community centers, College of the Canyons, City Hall, the Saugus Swap Meet, and at the Newhall Farmers Market. It started on Women’s Day, March 8, and will continue until the National Red Dress Day, May 5.

May 5 has been known as the Red Dress Day since 2010 in North America. It was created for the awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Red Dresses will hang throughout our nation and Canada to raise awareness. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley supports this day in honor of all indigenous and all women who have been murdered or are missing.

You can check Zonta’s website for the full schedule and the story of the SCV Red Dress Project at www.SCVZonta.org/advocacy.