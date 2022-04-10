10 Simple Manual Techniques to Repair Damaged Excel Files

Microsoft Excel is a vital component of the Microsoft Office suite, as it is capable of performing a wide range of tasks on electronic spreadsheets. Illustrative visuals can help with a variety of complex calculations. When working on an Excel sheet, data might become damaged for a variety of reasons, including program failure, hardware failure, user error, and so on. As a result, in such circumstances, Excel repair is done using the manual procedures listed below.

Method 1: Using the Open and Repair embedded function that is incorporated within the program. Follow the instructions below to recover corrupted Excel file(s).

Step 1: To begin, create a blank Excel sheet

Step 2: Go to “Open”.

Note: Select Open from the Office menu in Excel 2007.

Step 3: Select the file you wish to fix and open it by selecting “Open and Repair…” from the Open drop-down menu.

Note: Select “Extract Data” if the Excel file does not open.

Step 4: To confirm your choice, click the “Yes” button.

Note: To continue, click Agree if the notification “The file caused a major difficulty the last time it was opened” appears.

Method 2: Use the Microsoft Office program:

Step 1: Select “All Programs” from the “Start” menu.

Step 2: Select Microsoft Office from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Choose “Microsoft Office Tools -> Microsoft Office Application Recovery” from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select “Microsoft Office Excel” from a new dialog box called “Microsoft Office Application Recovery”.

Step 5: Next, select “Recover Application”; the process will take a few minutes. Then, when prompted, click “Send Report” to Microsoft. After that, close the Excel sheet and reopen it to examine the data that has been fixed.

Method 3:

Note: If the corruption happens while accessing the Excel sheet and the file is not saved, try this solution.

Step 1: Open the Excel sheet and select “Open” from the “File” menu.

Step 2: Locate and pick the file you wish to repair.

Step 3: To reopen the file, click “Yes”.

Method 4: Changing the computation method to manual is a good idea.

Step 1: Begin by creating a new Excel sheet.

Step 2: Select “Options” from the “Tools” menu and then “Calculation”.

Note: To access Formulas in Excel 2007, go to “Office -> Excel” and select “Formulas”.

Step 3: Select “Manual” from the “Calculation” section.

Step 4: Click “OK” and try to open the corrupted Excel file again.

Method 5: The SYLK (Symbolic Link) format is used. It’s the most effective way to find and pick faulty files.

Step 1: Go to the Excel sheet and open it. “Save As” is an option on the “File” menu, select it

Note: To save a file in Excel 2007, choose the Office button and then Save As.

Step 2: Select “SYLK (Symbolic Link) (*.slk)” from the “Save As” type drop-down menu.

Step 3: Give the active sheet a new name and then click the “Save” button.

Note: If there is only one sheet, you can skip this step.

Step 4: If you have many sheets, Excel will ask you whether you wish to continue. Then press “OK”.

Step 5: You’ll get a notification that says, “If Excel warns you that the worksheet might contain features that aren’t compatible with the SYLK format.” Then press the “Yes” button.

Step 6: Select “File -> Exit” from the “File” menu.

Step 7: You’ll get a notification that says, “If you receive a message asking you to save the changes you made, click Yes.”

Step 8: Open the Excel sheet again and select “File -> Open”.

Step 9: Locate the “Filename.slk” file you previously saved. Select it now and click “Open”.

Step 10: To see the.slk files, pick All files or SYLK Files from the File Types list.

Step 11: Select “File -> Save As” once more. In the “Save as” type drop-down menu, choose Excel Workbook.

Step 12: In the “File” name box, type a new name to create a copy of the Excel sheet. Save the file.

Method 6: Extracting data from a corrupted file with Macro (s).

Step 1: To begin, copy and paste the following macro code into a module sheet:

Sub GetChartValues()

Dim NumberOfRows As Integer

Dim X As Object

Counter = 2

‘Calculate the number of rows of data.

NumberOfRows = UBound(ActiveChart.SeriesCollection(1).Values)

Worksheets(“ChartData”).Cells(1, 1) = “X Values”

‘Write x-axis values to worksheet.

With Worksheets(“ChartData”)

.Range(.Cells(2, 1), _

.Cells(NumberOfRows + 1, 1)) = _

Application.Transpose(ActiveChart.SeriesCollection(1).XValues)

End With

‘Loop through all of the chart’s series and record their values in ‘the worksheet.’

.

For Each X In ActiveChart.SeriesCollection

Worksheets(“ChartData”).Cells(1, Counter) = X.Name

With Worksheets(“ChartData”)

.Range(.Cells(2, Counter), _

.Cells(NumberOfRows + 1, Counter)) = _

Application.Transpose(X.Values)

End With

Counter = Counter + 1

Next

End Sub

Step 2: Create a new worksheet and rename it ChartData using the right-click menu.

Step 3: Finally, choose the chart you want to extract.

Note: The chart can be incorporated in a worksheet or printed on its own sheet.

Step 4: Run the GetChartValues macro in step four. The chart’s data is entered into the ChartData worksheet.

Other Important Manual Methods:

Method 7: Open the spreadsheet file in WordPad, Word, or OpenOffice Calc to see whether it can be repaired. WordPad will convert everything to text and, as a result, the VBA procedures will be recovered (macros).

Note: Install the Microsoft Office Excel converter before utilizing this approach. The formulas are not repaired using this procedure.

Method 8: The file cannot be opened at that location due to a network, server, or other error. In this situation, relocate your file(s) to a different folder, drive, or location.

Method 9: Remove the files of the C:\Windows\Temp directory’s Temp Directory, and reboot your pc to recheck the file.

Method 10: Download Recovery Toolbox for Excel, which will allow you to open the file and copy and paste the cells into a new Excel sheet.

