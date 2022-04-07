Arrest made in connection with ax attack

A man has been arrested in connection with the ax attack at Todd Longshore park on Saturday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Timothy Jones turned himself in and was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Arriaga said. Jones was arrested Wednesday at approximately 4:20 p.m. and was released on bond around 10:30 p.m. the same day, according to Arriaga.

Andy Torres of Canyon Country said he was assaulted by an ax-wielding man on Saturday morning while playing the drums at Todd Longshore Park. Torres said the man destroyed his drum kit with an ax and threatened him with a gun. Torres was able to catch the incident on camera, as well as the man’s car and license plate number.