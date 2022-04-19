Boy pronounced dead after apparent drowning, second victim hospitalized

One boy was pronounced dead and a girl hospitalized after an apparent drowning incident Monday evening in the 43100 block of Lakes Hughes Road in Lake Hughes.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives responded to a call around 6:55 p.m. Monday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the apparent drowning of a boy, no age indicated, in Lake Hughes, according to Ronald Rodil, Sheriff’s Information Bureau law enforcement technician. Two children were then transported to a local hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. The girl — her age also not indicated — remaind hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. Her condition wasn’t reported.

Rodil said the investigation is ongoing.