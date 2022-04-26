Deputies respond to report of criminal threats, person with a knife in Newhall

A man is in custody on suspicion of threatening someone with a knife Tuesday morning on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

Just before noon, the Sheriff’s Department got a call regarding a man threatening someone with a knife in the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue. He’d left before deputies arrived, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

“Deputies conducted a search and located a male matching the suspect description and detained him pending a criminal threats investigation,” Arriaga added.

Deputies are still conducting an investigation, she said.