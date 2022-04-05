Burglar suspect arrested in follow-up investigation

Back in December, a victim’s car was burglarized, and on Monday, detectives arrested a suspect.

According to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect stole property from a car that was parked overnight in the 28100 block of Smyth Drive in Valencia. The victim reported the crime on Dec. 18.

Arriaga said detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify a suspect. She added that deputies with the Crime Impact Team arrested the suspect on Monday at a residence in the 24800 block of Alderbrook Drive in Newhall.

The 26-year-old Newhall man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station for burglary and remained in custody as of Tuesday with bail set at $20,000.