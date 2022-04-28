Castaic school district announces Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship recipients

News Release

The Castaic Union School District has announced the winners of the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarships.

Up to $9,000 in scholarships to nine past and present students of Castaic Middle School have been awarded. The application reviewing panel included district Superintendent Steve Doyle, governing board member Janene Maxon and community leader David Huffaker. The winners were selected based on their academic and personal goals.

“Reading the essays we received restored my faith in the future. It was very moving and we are excited to see what the future holds for these kids,” said Doyle.

Scholarships of $2,000 were awarded to Evan Tobin and Matthew Fenn. Tobin plans to continue his education in computer science and Fenn will begin attending BYU-Provo in the fall.

Scholarships of $1,000 were awarded to Jeremy Woolley, Megan Alangui and Andrew Olafsson. Woolley wishes to continue his interest in band at Castaic Middle School, and is hoping to one day play in the high school marching band. Alangui is attending a medical sciences academy and hopes to pursue her interests in emergency medicine. Olafsson, who is a juvenile probation officer, foresees a career in cyber security.

Tania Slauson, Maria Jaurequi, and Andres Corretjer Molina received a $500 scholarship each. Slauson is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge, and is studying to become a registered nurse. Jaurequi wishes to pursue a career in psychology, and Molina will use his scholarship to play high school football, while looking forward to joining the Air Force Academy.

The $250 scholarship was awarded to Justin Heath, who is looking forward to using his scholarship to play basketball at Castaic High School.

The scholarships are offered on behalf of the Jene Fielder Trust to support past and present Castaic Middle School students as they pursue their goals and dreams for high school, college and beyond.

“I think she [Jene] would be so pleased to see her legacy being carried on in this way,” Huffaker said in a prepared statement.