CHP forced to call off high-speed pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers were forced to call off an afternoon pursuit Wednesday due to the suspect hitting high speeds that could have proven dangerous to commuters and pedestrians.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, of the CHP Newhall Office, the pursuit stemmed from a 2:40 p.m. report from an officer posted stationary on the right shoulder of the northbound side of Highway 14, south of Newhall Avenue.

“The officer was sitting in his fully marked black and white patrol car observing traffic for speeding violations,” said Greengard. “The officer observed a black Mercedes sedan going 93 mph in a 65-mph zone.”

The CHP officer reportedly followed the vehicle and pulled it over on the highway, near the Newhall Avenue exit.

“Upon the officer exiting his vehicle the Mercedes accelerated away and a pursuit started,” said Greengard. “After a brief pursuit through city streets, the CHP officer discontinued (the pursuit) due to the heavy traffic and safety of the public.”

A license plate was obtained from the suspect vehicle and further investigation will take place, according to investigators.