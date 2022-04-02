COC gets nearly $1 million in federal funding for advanced technology center

News release

College of the Canyons has received nearly $1 million in federal funding that will help launch an advanced technology center, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and computer numerical control production lab that will help meet the high demand for skilled employees in fast-growing industry sectors.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, successfully secured community project funding for the Santa Clarita Community College District through the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package recently passed by Congress, college officials said in a prepared statement.

“We are very excited to have received funding to support the development and launch of an advanced technology center and we are grateful to Congressman Mike Garcia for his continued support,” said COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook. “This project will continue COC’s demonstrated history of enhancing economic development in the community, and creating pathways for students to employment in high-wage, high-demand fields.”

The ATC will include both simulation and full production type machining centers to prepare students for stackable industry-recognized credentials to demonstrate the necessary skills for workforce readiness as they work toward degree attainment.

“Rapid growth in industrial automation and advanced technology combined with an aging workforce has created the urgent need for skilled technicians in advanced manufacturing/computerized machining (CNC), welding/material joining, robotic welding, integrated personal fabrication, and construction technologies,” said Harriet Happel, dean of Career and Technical Education (CTE) at the college. “The ATC will provide state-of -the-art technical training in these STEM fields to meet employer needs and to prepare students for high-skill, high-demand, high-wage jobs.”

The ATC is expected to launch in fall 2022 and offsite instruction will take place at 26306 Diamond Place.