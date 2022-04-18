Concerts in the Park to return this summer

News release
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series is returning every Saturday from July 9 through Aug. 27 with a lineup of new and familiar acts.
The concerts are free and will be held on fields seven and eight at Central Park beginning at 7 p.m. The address for the park is 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
The lineup goes as follows:
- July 9: DSB, A Tribute to Journey.
- July 16: Bruno & The Hooligans, A Tribute to Bruno Mars.
- July 23: Redneck Rodeo OC, Country.
- July 30: Blue Breeze Band, Soul and R&B.
- Aug. 6: Dreaming of You, A Tribute to Selena.
- Aug. 13: Yachty by Nature, Yacht Rock.
- Aug. 20: Twisted Gypsy, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.
- Aug. 27: Boogie Knights, Disco.
People are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. Food vendors will also be on site for people to enjoy starting at 5 p.m.
There will be no backstage parking this year — all parking will be available in designated areas. A detailed map is coming soon.
For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email [email protected]