Concerts in the Park to return this summer

News release 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series is returning every Saturday from July 9 through Aug. 27 with a lineup of new and familiar acts.  

The concerts are free and will be held on fields seven and eight at Central Park beginning at 7 p.m. The address for the park is 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. 

The lineup goes as follows: 

  • July 9: DSB, A Tribute to Journey. 
  • July 16: Bruno & The Hooligans, A Tribute to Bruno Mars. 
  • July 23: Redneck Rodeo OC, Country. 
  • July 30: Blue Breeze Band, Soul and R&B. 
  • Aug. 6: Dreaming of You, A Tribute to Selena. 
  • Aug. 13: Yachty by Nature, Yacht Rock. 
  • Aug. 20: Twisted Gypsy, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. 
  • Aug. 27: Boogie Knights, Disco. 

People are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. Food vendors will also be on site for people to enjoy starting at 5 p.m. 

There will be no backstage parking this year — all parking will be available in designated areas. A detailed map is coming soon.  
  
For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email [email protected] 

Karen Marroquin

