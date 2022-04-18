Concerts in the Park to return this summer

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series is returning every Saturday from July 9 through Aug. 27 with a lineup of new and familiar acts.

The concerts are free and will be held on fields seven and eight at Central Park beginning at 7 p.m. The address for the park is 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The lineup goes as follows:

July 9: DSB, A Tribute to Journey.

July 16: Bruno & The Hooligans, A Tribute to Bruno Mars.

July 23: Redneck Rodeo OC, Country.

July 30: Blue Breeze Band, Soul and R&B.

Aug. 6: Dreaming of You, A Tribute to Selena.

Aug. 13: Yachty by Nature, Yacht Rock.

Aug. 20: Twisted Gypsy, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

Aug. 27: Boogie Knights, Disco.

People are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. Food vendors will also be on site for people to enjoy starting at 5 p.m.

There will be no backstage parking this year — all parking will be available in designated areas. A detailed map is coming soon.



For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts or email [email protected]