Crash triggers Sig Alert in Newhall Pass

By Sarah Sikandar

Signal Staff Writer

A Sig Alert was issued early Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. after a rollover crash involving a truck hauling U.S. mail that caused a shutdown, disrupting traffic on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass.

At 6 a.m. the alert was extended for seven hours. Traffic was heavily impacted on both I-5 and Highway 14.

“The truck lane will be shut down until 1 p.m. approximately,” according to Officer Kendricks from the California Highway Patrol.

He said the authorities are trying to evaluate the situation to expedite the lane cleanups. No injuries have been reported.

Kendricks added that, given the unique situation, the local U.S. Postal Service post offices were involved to ensure handling of the mail and open traffic.