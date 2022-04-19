Deputies: Employee arrested after stealing delivery from her workplace

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A 33-year-old Palmdale woman was arrested Friday after she was accused of stealing a delivery package from her own workplace, according to law enforcement officials.  

The arrest stems from a reported misdemeanor at approximately 1 p.m. on the 28000 block of Chase Place, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

“It was reported loss prevention was detaining an employee regarding a theft,” said Arriaga. ”Upon arrival, deputies learned an employee was observed not delivering a package, despite showing a delivery had been made.” 

The woman was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of embezzlement of property by a carrier. 

“She was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court on a later date,” Arriaga said. 

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

