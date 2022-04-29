Deputies investigate alleged gun brandishing in Newhall

By Caleb Lunetta & Trevor Morgan

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are searching for two suspects who allegedly pointed a pistol at a victim in Newhall before fleeing the scene.

The call was first reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 24000 block of Newhall Avenue, according to officials.

“We had a male Hispanic who pointed a pistol and then he ran,” said Sgt. Howell, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who declined to give his first name. “No shots were fired.”

According to Richard Caston, fiancé of the victim, the two suspects first approached him and the victim trying to start a fight, then allegedly pushed the victim up against a wall and spit on her.

The two apparently left, according to Caston, but after Caston and the victim returned outside to smoke a cigarette, that’s when the two men returned and flashed what Caston said looked like a 9mm Glock.

“They decided they wanted to fight and I was like, ‘OK, we can handle it like men,’” said Caston. “Then they decided to bring out a gun which switched the whole story. You know? And then we were like, alright, well, we’ll just get the cops involved because, you know, nobody’s trying to get shot.”

As a result of the incident, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies have established a containment in the area and are looking for the two suspects, who were described as young male Hispanics — one of whom was in black shorts and a shirt and the other in black shorts and a white T-shirt.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and the cause of the alleged gun brandishing remains under investigation, according to Howell.