Deputies: Man shuts door on spouse’s hand

A man was arrested on suspicion of spousal assault during a verbal argument, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23400 block of Via Gayo in Valencia regarding a spousal assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station. During the investigation, deputies discovered the suspect shut the door on his spouse’s hand during a verbal argument.

The victim sustained minor injury and was evaluated on the scene by medical personnel, Arriaga added. The suspect left the area and deputies were unable to locate him.

Later that day, deputies responded to a second call from the same location. The victim had asked deputies to check the vicinity because they reported seeing the suspect again.

Upon arrival, deputies detained the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of spousal assault. According to Arriaga, the suspect was booked into the station and bail was set at $50,000.

He was later released on bond, she added.