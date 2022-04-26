Deputies: Man, woman arrested with license plates, drugs, pepper spray

A man and woman were arrested Friday on suspicion of a litany of charges after the man was allegedly spotted tampering with a stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling on Sierra Highway and Campus Exit in Canyon Country.

The deputies reportedly spotted a man “acting suspiciously” while standing alongside a parked vehicle.

“During investigation, deputies formed the opinion the vehicle the suspect was seen tampering with was stolen,” said Arriaga. “A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of several license plates.”

A search of the suspect, according to law enforcement, resulted in the recovery of a baggie of methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

A woman who was sitting in a vehicle parked behind the suspect was also detained, Arriaga said.

“During a search of her vehicle, deputies located pepper spray, drug paraphernalia as well as a Social Security card and bank card not named to the female,” said Arriaga. “A search of the female resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.”

The woman, who is reportedly a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a forged government seal, felon in possession of pepper spray, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misappropriation of lost property.

Both suspects were released on citation with an order to appear in court at a later date.