Deputies: Parolee at large caught

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Crime Investigation Team arrested a man who had two outstanding no-bail warrants on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

CIT deputies were conducting a separate, unrelated, investigation when they located a known parolee at large on 13th Street and Newhall Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

The man fled upon seeing deputies. They then set up a containment in the area and deputies were able to locate the man a short time after.