Deputies: Parolee at large caught

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Crime Investigation Team arrested a man who had two outstanding no-bail warrants on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement. 

CIT deputies were conducting a separate, unrelated, investigation when they located a known parolee at large on 13th Street and Newhall Avenue, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.  

The man fled upon seeing deputies. They then set up a containment in the area and deputies were able to locate the man a short time after. 

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

