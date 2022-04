A person was robbed at gunpoint near McBean Parkway and Orchard Village Road on Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Clark, SCV Sheriff’s station watch commander.

Clark said the suspect was a Black man in his 30’s and robbed the victim with what appeared to be a semiautomatic weapon of unknown type.

Clark also said the suspect fled west along McBean Parkway toward the Interstate 5 freeway. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident at the time of this publication.