Deputies: ‘Ring’ thief caught after further disturbance

A man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on Friday after stealing several items from different locations throughout the day, including a “Ring” doorbell camera, according to law enforcement.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for help on the 18100 block of Erick Court in Canyon Country regarding a vandalism incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Deputies learned the victim’s neighbor came up to his door at approximately 11:15 a.m. and ripped the “Ring” doorbell camera off the wall. The suspect remained outstanding at the time deputies took the report.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a business disturbance on the 18600 block of Via Princessa in Canyon Country. The victim had reported a man had stolen a store sign and ran down the middle of the street, Arriaga said.

Deputies were able to detain the man who matched the suspect description from the incident on Via Princessa and Vista Del Canon in Canyon Country. Deputies later learned the man was the same suspect from the vandalism incident on the 18100 block of Erick Court.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to Arriaga. His bail was set at $20,000.