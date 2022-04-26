‘First Note Play’ to hold fundraising concert

News Release

“First Note Play” is scheduled Wednesday to present “Girls Empowered: Valencia High School Benefit Concert” at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. The concert is the celebratory and fundraising finale of the “Girls Empowered” six-week mentoring program, recently attended by Valencia High School students.

“Girl Empowered” seeks to encourage, empower and engage the lives of teen girls in junior high and high school, according to a statement by Dreams on Productions LLC. It provides resources for educational development and goal setting, community encouragement and cultural awareness, identifying the dangers of social media, demonstrating etiquette and leadership skills, and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The benefit concert will feature performances from multiple artists and genres, including Ellee Duke, ill Nicky, Josh Logan and Santa Clarita rising artist Paige Christine. The VHS choir program will also be featured.

All proceeds from this concert will be shared between the Valencia High School choir program and Valencia High School’s Viking Wellness Program. Both programs encountered financial hardships due to the pandemic.

According to a Dream On Productions news release, the Viking Wellness Program supports the mental health, well-being, self-advocacy, and educational outcomes of all students, families, and staff at Valencia High. The funds raised will help the development and implementation of a continuum of early interventions. It will also help with the promotion of student wellness and academic success for all the students.

Funding will help provide students with opportunities for educational enrichment, such as guest lecturers, professional musician visits, educational trips, competitions and private lessons. The funds also help cover costs with their accompanying band, walk-on coaches, choreographer and sound engineers.

“We are excited to be collaborating with so many wonderful community members and professionals to support the VHS choir program and VHS Wellness Program,” said Valencia Principal Pete Getz.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the following Eventbrite link: https://bit.ly/BenefitVHS. Tickets can also be purchased at the Canyon High PAC ticket office the night of the event. All proceeds will go to the programs directly.