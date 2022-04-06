Foot chase leads to arrest for stolen vehicle, drug possession

A foot chase at about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 23000 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Los Angeles man on suspicion of stealing a vehicle with various drug paraphernalia, including a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, inside the vehicle.

Deputies had been patrolling Soledad Canyon Road when, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, they identified a stolen vehicle parked at a gas station on the street at Bouquet Canyon Road. Deputies approached the vehicle, Arriaga said, but found no one inside.

She added that, upon a subsequent perimeter check, deputies located the suspect standing alone in the parking lot and approached him, at which point he fled.

“Deputies formed the opinion the male was the suspect for the stolen vehicle and went in foot pursuit of the male,” Arriaga said. “A short period later, deputies were able to detain the male without incident.”

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the drug paraphernalia, she said. The man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Wednesday morning. The suspect will be cited out later with a promise to appear in court, Arriaga said.