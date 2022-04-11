Garcia travels to Poland, visits Ukrainian officials, refugees

News release

WARSAW, POLAND – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, joined a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to travel to Poland this past weekend to meet with U.S. armed forces and allied partners in the region.

While in Warsaw, Garcia met with the prime minister of Poland, the defense minister of Poland, and the U.S. ambassador to Poland. He also visited with Ukrainian officials, Ukrainian refugees, and soldiers in the U.S. Army.

Garcia released the following statement on his visit to Poland:

“Over the past few days, I had a chance to see firsthand the situation at the Ukraine-Poland border and talk to some of the Ukrainian refugees as well as those working to get aid and weapons to Ukrainians.

“After meeting with the prime minister and defense minister of Poland, we had the opportunity to also meet with American soldiers holding the line in eastern Poland. I was impressed with the commitment that our Polish partners have made to the Ukrainians, delivering significant military equipment, and taking in more than 2 million refugees in their citizens’ homes. Poland is an example to the world on how to fight and support those seeking sanctuary in the face of evil. The leadership in Poland is a stark contrast to the thug (Vladimir) Putin. “As the fighting in Ukraine subsides around Kyiv and intensifies in the east in the Donbas region, we are faced with challenges in getting humanitarian aid to Ukraine citizens who are now under siege by brutal Russian soldiers. The U.N. aid workers are unable to get supplies in as the Russians have enveloped the cities and are now engaging in devastating siege tactics. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, shakes hands with Ukrainian soldiers at the Poland-Ukraine border. Courtesy photo.

“One thing is clear: Putin is not playing by any rules and is waging a war that is underpinned by criminal tactics and led by savages and killers. He has no regard for collateral damage and is touting the murders of civilians and children. We have heard stories of young children raped by multiple Russian soldiers and of Russians placing bombs in dead bodies and scattering mines around civilian neighborhoods. And the atrocities continue to escalate as thousands of innocent civilians are slaughtered.

“The United States must do all we can, along with our allies, to ensure the free flow of goods into Ukraine and especially into the contested cities in the east. Weapons and humanitarian aid are needed now more than ever. America’s commitment, in conjunction with the fighting spirit of the Ukrainians and the leadership of (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelensky, can enable a victory over Putin. Ukraine can and will win. We have no option to fail in this regard.

“Around the globe our allies and adversaries are watching very closely. And Chairman Xi (Jinping) in China is taking notes. Democracy and liberty must prevail.”

In addition to Garcia, lawmakers on the trip included Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, Foreign Affairs Committee Republican Lead Michael McCaul, R-Texas, Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Michael Turner, R-Ohio, Rep. Ken Calvert, R-California, Rep. French Hill, R-Alaska, Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-New York, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida, and Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota.