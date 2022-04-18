HCBB to host blood drive this Saturday

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News Release 

The Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting its second annual blood drive this Saturday, April 23, at the Real Life Church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The church is located at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia. 

According to a statement from HCBB, the country is experiencing one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade, making it a crucial time for volunteers to donate. 

Those who donate blood will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a KitchenAid.  

In addition to the blood drive, there will also be food trucks and vendors at the event, including Birrieria El Patron 818 and Happy Ice.   

To schedule an appointment, visit https://hcbb.com/schedule/. If you have any questions regarding the event, contact Synthia Rocha, account manager, via email at [email protected] or via cell at 661-331-1313. 

Karen Marroquin

Karen Marroquin

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS