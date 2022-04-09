High-speed pursuit suspect crashes into Sheriff’s car after initially evading authorities

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle suspected of carrying stolen catalytic converters near Valencia Boulevard and Interstate 5 early Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

The vehicle pursuit ended just after 3 a.m. Saturday when the suspect crashed into a sheriff’s patrol car, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station Watch Commander Lt. Barclay.

As deputies were chasing the silver Honda Odyssey, they lost sight of the vehicle around Lyons Avenue and I-5 and canceled the pursuit.

About a minute later, an SCV Sheriff’s K9 unit was responding to an unrelated call to assist the Burbank Police Department about a stolen Chevy Silverado that may have been in the area, Barclay said.

As deputies were responding to the request, the silver Honda Odyssey the other deputies had been pursuing smashed into their vehicle. No deputies were reported to have sustained serious injuries in the collision.

The three suspects attempted to flee the scene, but were apprehended by deputies following a foot chase, Barclay said. One suspect was found hiding in a tree at a nearby residence.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Vue Xiang, had no reported injuries but the other two occupants of the car were in critical condition, Barclay said. One sustained a head injury and is reported to have brain bleeding and the other had a broken jaw.

Xiang already had a warrant for his arrest prior to the pursuit for a parole violation, Barclay said.

Barclay also noted that eight catalytic converters, a saw, and a jack were found in the suspect’s vehicle.