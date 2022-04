A 71-year-old hiker was pronounced dead at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest in Towsley Canyon on The Old Road.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the man dead after deputies and a bystander performed CPR.

No further details were available as of Tuesday morning, she said, and the death is still under investigation.