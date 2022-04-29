JR Richards of Dishwalla to perform May 7

News release

Singer-songwriter, musician, record producer and television and film producer JR Richards, the original lead singer and principal songwriter for Dishwalla, is scheduled to perform live at the Canyon Santa Clarita on May 7.

The Richards-penned “Counting Blue Cars” won Richards a Billboard Music Award for Top Mainstream Rock Track. He also won two ASCAP awards, both for having the Most Performed Song of the Year.

Dishwalla produced four other albums with Richards as lead singer and main songwriter, including “And You Think You Know What Life’s About” in 1998, a live album called “Live… Greetings from the Flow State” and the 2002 song, “Opaline.”

Richards’ debut solo album, “A Beautiful End,” was released in 2009 and debuted in the Top 50 on iTunes. In 2016, Richards released his second solo album, “Honore et Amore,” as well as an acoustic album of songs he wrote while in Dishwalla, “Stripped.”

Doors open at 6 p.m., with an opening set by Lexi Albin at 7 p.m. and Richards taking the stage at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($24/$28/$38 plus applicable fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.