Locked out of Bruno Mars heaven: Bruno & The Hooligans

News release

Bruno and the Hooligans features some of the best musicians and performers around, who specialize in presenting a complete Bruno Mars concert production.

These musicians love what they do and work hard together at being one of the very best tribute bands in the industry. Bruno and the Hooligans performs the full range of Bruno Mars’ live band onstage, including some of the most complex and challenging songs recorded and performed for live audiences.

Bruno and the Hooligans offer an exciting mix of the funk and R&B sound of Bruno Mars.

You can see Bruno & The Hooligans live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on April 8. Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.