Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported assault at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Gillespie, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch commander.

Gillespie said the suspect had been fighting with mall security and that security had detained him before deputies arrived. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of battery.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.