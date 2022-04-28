Man arrested on suspicion of stalking, possession of loaded firearm

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies took a 21-year-old Saugus man into custody Sunday night when, during a search of his property, they found a loaded firearm, according to sheriff’s officials.

At about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call that a man was seated inside his parked vehicle in front of his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 29800 block of Cashmere Place in Castaic, wanting to harm himself.

“During investigation,” Arriaga said, “deputies learned the suspect has been repeatedly making verbal threats towards his ex-girlfriend over a course of time. The suspect was arrested for stalking and possession of a loaded firearm.”

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $150,000 bail.