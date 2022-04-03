One detained in relation to assault with deadly weapon in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained one suspect in relation to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and possible robbery in Newhall Saturday.

The possible suspect was “properly detained” at the Shell gas station on the 23000 block of Newhall Avenue, according to Sgt. Bengtson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

One detained after a field show up with a victim at the Shell station at 23502 Newhall Avenue in Newhall, Calif., after an assault on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The victim identified the suspect after a field show-up and was removed from his car by deputies on the scene.

“We don’t know what charges were actually brought against the individual or the individual ended up being the person,” Bengtson said.