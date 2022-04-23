Pedestrian struck near Valencia High School

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Valencia High School on Friday morning.  

According to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the call was first received by paramedics at approximately 7:38 a.m. on Dickason Drive, near the school’s campus.  

“It was reported as a traffic collision with a pedestrian involved,” Esteban Benitez, a Fire Department spokesman. “One patient was transported at 7:55 a.m.”  

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to officials.   

