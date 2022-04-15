Pretzlaff elevated to HMNH senior vice president

News release

Robert Pretzlaff, M.D., M.B.A, has been promoted to senior vice president at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and has taken on the role of chief clinical officer in addition to his current role as chief medical officer.

Pretzlaff joined Henry Mayo in April 2021 as vice president and chief medical officer.

“Dr. Pretzlaff has demonstrated his capacity and his desire to make a positive difference in quality, safety, and the patient experience at Henry Mayo,” said Roger E. Seaver, Henry Mayo’s president and chief executive officer. “Many staff members who have met and worked with Dr. Pretzlaff enjoy his collaborative work and leadership style.”