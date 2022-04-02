Residents invited to volunteer for Neighborhood Cleanup

News release

Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.

“This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents to engage with their community and protect Santa Clarita’s ecosystem by picking up trash and disposing of it properly,” reads a city news release announcing the event.

All interested residents are required to register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com before the event.

Registered volunteers will start their day by picking up free gloves and trash bags at their preferred drive-thru supply pickup location that will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, free bags of mulch will also be available at each pickup site for participants to use for home gardening projects – while supplies last.

When registering, participants will be prompted to choose their preferred drive-thru pickup location, including:

• Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

• Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

After picking up their cleaning supplies, volunteers will go out to the community — into their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails — to pick up trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post their event photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC.

Educational videos that feature environmentally friendly tips about recycling, water quality, composting and more will also be available on GreenSantaClarita.com for participants to view after the event.

For event information, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at 661-286-4098 or email [email protected] For volunteering or registration questions, email [email protected] or call 661-250-3708.