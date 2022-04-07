Santa Clarita under heat, wind advisory

The Santa Clarita Valley is under both a wind and heat advisory heading into the weekend, according to National Weather Service officials.

While the wind advisory is slated to last until Thursday at 3 p.m., the heat advisory is slated to go until Friday at 6 p.m.

“For the wind advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,” officials said in a statement. “For the heat advisory, temperatures up to 97 (are) expected.”

Officials added that the hottest temperatures during the heat wave can be expected Thursday or Friday and that hot temperatures may cause heat illness to occur.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS officials said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” meteorologists added. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

As for their precautionary actions regarding the high winds, NWS officials said that people should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and people should secure their outdoor objects.