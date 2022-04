Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be visiting Santa Clarita on Thursday, May 5, for “an afternoon of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns,” according to a news release issued Thursday.

Villanueva will be joined by Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez for the event, which is scheduled to take place at West Ranch High School’s theater from 6 to 8 p.m. West Ranch High School is located at 26255 W. Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch.