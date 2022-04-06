Stop the Stigma mental health rally set for May 14

News release

Mental Health Hookup is presenting the Stop the Stigma SCV Mental Health Awareness Rally, scheduled 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14 at Bridgeport Marketplace Park.

Stop the Stigma SCV is a community-based mental health event that will address the issues of Santa Clarita residents who are suffering from mental illness.

“These residents remain largely invisible to us because of the stigma attached to their mental and emotional issues,” said a news release issued by the organization. “This stigma is the No. 1 driver of the shame and humiliation they feel and can be so debilitating as to create isolation, depression and, in some cases, result in suicide. The goal of our Stop the Stigma SCV Rally is to promote community acceptance and support for those suffering mental illness as well as their families so that they will no longer feel the need to hide the pain they are enduring.”

The event is being produced in association with Child and Family Center, College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Mental Health America of Los Angeles, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, SRD Straightening Reins, and NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Health.

“We invite all residents to attend this special event where they will hear, firsthand, professionals and those who have experienced episodes of mental illness speak about how to deal with friends and family members in crisis,” the news release said.

There will also be numerous resource tables and booths that will provide information and guidance to address these mental health issues.

For more information about Stop the Stigma SCV rally, contact Barbara B. Wilson at 818-517-9902 or visit www.mentalhealthhookup.org.