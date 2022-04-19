Teacher arrested at Rancho Pico on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment

A probationary teacher from Rancho Pico Junior High School in Stevenson Ranch was arrested Monday on campus on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of alcohol on school grounds, possession of a weapon — a taser — on school grounds and child endangerment.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call that a teacher on campus was possibly intoxicated. When deputies arrived, Arriaga said, they detained the 27-year-old Santa Clarita woman who they confirmed to be the suspect as she was returning to campus in her vehicle.

“Deputies conducted field sobriety tests on her and determined she was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Arriaga said. “During a search of her property, deputies located an open alcoholic container and a taser.”

According to Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, the district received information suggesting that a probationary teacher, recently hired by the district, might be under the influence of alcohol at school. The district, he said, reported the matter to law enforcement and they responded promptly.

“We are cooperating fully with law enforcement,” Caldwell added. “The teacher is on leave pending investigation and disciplinary proceedings.”

The suspect was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and, as of Tuesday morning, remained in custody. Bail was set at $100,000.