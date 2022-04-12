Valencia High School JROTC team to compete in National Academic Bowl Championship

News release

The Valencia High School Air Force JROTC Academic Team will compete at the National Academic Bowl Championship event in Washington, D.C.

Tens of thousands of students participate in online competitions each year, advancing through practice rounds and three levels of challenges, and culminating in a live, national competition. The select teams who qualify to participate at the national level receive fully funded travel and accommodations to Washington, D.C.

There, they experience a multi-day event with high-profile speakers, leadership training, competition, and Capitol excursions, all culminating in a fast-paced, final round of competition. The 2022 U.S. Air Force JROTC Academic Bowl Championship is scheduled to be held on the Campus of The Catholic University of America, June 24-28. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force JROTC and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, students were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, current events, English, math and science. One of the main goals of the JROTC Academic Bowl is to prepare students for state exit/graduation exams as well as college entrance exams, such as the SAT and ACT.

Valencia High School’s JROTC team earned top scores out of 248 AFJROTC teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only 16 AFJROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to finals.

The winner of the Air Force JROTC Academic Championship will compete against the winners of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Navy JROTC Academic Bowls in the JROTC Joint Service Academic Bowl Championship.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) is a nationally recognized academic competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition and college opportunity. The competition creates opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.